Watch SpaceX's Starship SN8 explode while trying to land

Mashable Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
That was one hell of a landing.

SpaceX ran a high-altitude suborbital flight test of its Starship rocket on Wednesday. In the video above, the rocket launches at the 1:48:17 minute mark, and for a few glorious minutes flies high before attempting a vertical landing back on Earth. 

Ouch.

Image: spacex

At the 1:54:58...
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and crash landing

Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and crash landing 00:47

 Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and landing explosion

