Watch SpaceX's Starship SN8 explode while trying to land

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet



BOCCA CHICA, TEXAS — A SpaceX Starship prototype will make its highest hop yet as early as Friday, Dec. 3. Ars Technica reports that Starship prototype Serial Number 8 will fire its three Raptor.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:30 Published 6 days ago Elon Musk Projects First SpaceX Mission to Mars in 4 Years



The company is on track to launch its first uncrewed mission to the red planet in 2024 via its Starship rocket. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:04 Published on October 19, 2020