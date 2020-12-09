Watch SpaceX's Starship SN8 explode while trying to land
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
That was one hell of a landing.
SpaceX ran a high-altitude suborbital flight test of its Starship rocket on Wednesday. In the video above, the rocket launches at the 1:48:17 minute mark, and for a few glorious minutes flies high before attempting a vertical landing back on Earth.
Ouch.
Image: spacex
At the 1:54:58...
That was one hell of a landing.
SpaceX ran a high-altitude suborbital flight test of its Starship rocket on Wednesday. In the video above, the rocket launches at the 1:48:17 minute mark, and for a few glorious minutes flies high before attempting a vertical landing back on Earth.
Ouch.
Image: spacex
At the 1:54:58...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources