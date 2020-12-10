Taylor Swift announces new album 'evermore' dropping tonight. Yes, another one!
Thursday, 10 December 2020
Taylor Swift is good to us. She really is.
The Grammy-winning singer announced on Thursday she's releasing her ninth studio album, evermore at midnight ET on Thursday night.
The new album, Swift wrote on Twitter, is the sister album to her eighth album folklore — which was also announced as a surprise album in July...
