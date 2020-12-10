Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift announces new album 'evermore' dropping tonight. Yes, another one!

Mashable Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is good to us. She really is. 

The Grammy-winning singer announced on Thursday she's releasing her ninth studio album, evermore at midnight ET on Thursday night.

The new album, Swift wrote on Twitter, is the sister album to her eighth album folklore — which was also announced as a surprise album in July...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Addresses Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumours

Taylor Swift Addresses Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumours 01:56

 Taylor Swift has officially been named one of Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year. During a new interview, the singer opens up about her new album 'Folklore' and debunks the rumours that she and Joe Alwyn are engaged. Plus, the Grammy winner spreads the holiday cheer with generous...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners [Video]

Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners. The American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Here are some of the big..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards [Video]

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards. On November 18, Apple announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards. . Rapper Lil Baby was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Megan Thee Stallion announces debut album 'Good News' [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion announces debut album 'Good News'

The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to make the announcement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published