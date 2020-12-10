Global  
 

Star Wars movie 'Rogue Squadron' coming from 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins

Mashable Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is taking a trip from Themyscira to a certain galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced Thursday that Jenkins will direct the next new Star Wars feature film, titled Rogue Squadron. No casting has been announced at this time. 

Jenkins confirmed the news...
