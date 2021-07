*Several Fire TV devices are on sale on Amazon as of July 15 — save up to 24%:*



· OUR TOP PICK: Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote — $37.99 (save $12)



· BEST BUDGET PICK: Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote LIte — $24.99 (save $5)



· BEST FOR HANDS-FREE STREAMING: Fire TV Cube — $99.99 (save...