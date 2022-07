On the hunt for pet deals? These are the best early Prime Day discounts we've found on Amazon as of June 28:



· *BEST PET TECH DEAL: *Furbo 360, an upgrade to our favorite treat-tossing camera — *$168* [DEL: $210 :DEL] (save $42 with on-page coupon)



· *BEST PET BED DEAL: *Casper memory foam dog bed (medium), a cozy spot...