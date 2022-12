A second trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show has arrived, giving us our first glimpse at that '70s cast 20 years on.



Set a couple of decades after That '70s Show, That '90s Show follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of former That '70s Show teens Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon)....