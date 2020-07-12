Global  
 

Ghislaine Maxwell claims she never introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell claims she never introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey EpsteinGhislaine Maxwell has denied introducing Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein, contradicting his claims in the infamous BBC interview.In November last year Duke of York told Emily Maitlis that he first met the financier in 1999 through...
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein'

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein' 00:34

 Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close. According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million bond. Maxwell was arrested last week in New Hampshire. Prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, helped Epstein...

