All about Princess Beatrice’s secret wedding

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
In light of the global pandemic, Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who were to tie the knot in the month of May, had to postpone their wedding to a later date. However, on 17th July, 2020, the couple said their vows and completed their nuptials in a private ceremony, in attendance of Her Majesty the Queen.
News video: Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey

Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey 01:57

 In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and...

