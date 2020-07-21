Global  
 

31 states now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes

Newsday Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Residents from 31 states must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as dozens of states face rising positive COVID-19 rates
News video: COVID Cases Surge, Trump To Resume Regular Coronavirus Briefings

COVID Cases Surge, Trump To Resume Regular Coronavirus Briefings 00:36

 President Donald Trump said Monday he'll resume regular coronavirus briefings. This comes as the United States experiences a resurgence of cases. "We have had this big flare-up in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places,... I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings." The acknowledgment came...

