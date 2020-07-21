31 states now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes

President Donald Trump said Monday he'll resume regular coronavirus briefings. This comes as the United States experiences a resurgence of cases. "We have had this big flare-up in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places,... I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings." The acknowledgment came...
Washington state has joined the list of those whose residents must quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsday •bizjournals •FOXNews.com