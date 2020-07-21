31 states now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes

All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster



President Donald Trump says he's passed on throwing out the first pitch in a game at Yankee Stadium because he's busy managing the COVID-19 crisis. But that didn't stop him from visiting his.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published 2 hours ago

COVID-19: 30 States/UTs have lower positivity rate than national average



Union Health Ministry in Delhi briefed the media over COVID-19 situation on July 21. While speaking in the press conference, OSD of Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan said, "19 States and Union.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58 Published 6 days ago