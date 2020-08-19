Global  
 

Genevieve approaches Mexico's Baja as Category 3 hurricane

Newsday Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Powerful Hurricane Genevieve is approaching Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, threatening to bring hurricane-force winds to a tourist-heavy region even if its center isn't likely to hit land
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Mexico’s Baja California

Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Mexico’s Baja California 00:54

 Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico's Baja California peninsula this morning (August 20). Footage recorded at around 1am local time shows trees swaying as gusts from the category one hurricane touch the popular tourist resort. The U.S. National Hurricane...

