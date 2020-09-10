The Latest: S Korea's coronavirus resurgence seems to slow Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )





SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's new coronavirus cases have stayed below 200 for an eighth straight day, suggesting the recent viral resurgence is slowing amid stringent social distancing rules.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it recorded 155 additional cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 21,743, with 346 deaths.South Korea had seen a spike in new infections since early August, mostly in the greater Seoul area. Authorities in the Seoul region have subsequently ordered the shutdown of churches, nightspots and fitness centers and restricted dining at restaurants The elevated social distancing rules in the Seoul area are to expire Sunday, and the government is to announce whether to extend them.


