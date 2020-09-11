Karni Sena protests in Lucknow, burns effigy of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, demands apology over remarks on Kangana Ranaut  

‘Kangana Ranaut wants compensation’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor



Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:11 Published 15 hours ago

BMC Vs Kangana: Bombay HC adjourns case till September 22nd, BMC says 'acted as per rules'|Oneindia



he Bombay High Court today adjourned the hearing in Actor Kangana Ranaut's challenge to Mumbai civic body's move to demolish her Pali Hill office till September 22,. The court had stopped the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:00 Published 19 hours ago