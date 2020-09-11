Karni Sena protests in Lucknow, burns effigy of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, demands apology over remarks on Kangana Ranaut
Friday, 11 September 2020 () The members of Rajasthan-based fringe outfit Karni Sena on Friday staged protests against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and its Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut over his remarks on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.
The workers of Shree Rajput Karni Sena held protest outside residence of Shiv Sena veteran leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. The protest took place in Delhi on September 09. Karni Sena workers also burnt effigy of Shiv Sena MP. They were protesting over Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' remark...
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:11Published