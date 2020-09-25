Rio's Carnival parade plans suspended because of pandemic Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )





Jorge Castanheira, president of Rio’s League of Samba Schools, announced that the continued spread of the coronavirus has made it impossible to safely hold the traditional parades that are a cultural mainstay and, for many, a source of livelihood. No new date has been set, he said.



RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro on Thursday delayed its annual Carnival parade, saying the global spectacle cannot go ahead in February because of Brazil's continued vulnerability to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jorge Castanheira, president of Rio's League of Samba Schools, announced that the continued spread of the coronavirus has made it impossible to safely hold the traditional parades that are a cultural mainstay and, for many, a source of livelihood. No new date has been set, he said.

Rio's City Hall has yet to announce a decision about the Carnival street parties that take place across the city. But its tourism promotion agency said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sept. 17 that without a coronavirus vaccine, it is uncertain when large public events can resume. A statement from the agency Thursday provided no further clarity on the fate of the Carnival street parties.

Newsday 17 minutes ago





