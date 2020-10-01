South Africa reopens to international flights amid virus Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

JOHANNESBURG (AP) —



South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.



A Lufthansa plane from Germany was the first international flight to arrive Thursday morning at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport. Flights from Kenya, Zambia, and Zimbabwe quickly followed. Airports in Cape Town and Durban have also resumed international traffic.



Travelers arriving on international flights must provide a negative COVID-19 test issued no more than 72 hours before their departure.



South Africa still maintains restrictions on international travel. Tourists are not permitted from a list of more than 50 countries, including Russia, Britain and the U.S, which are deemed high risk because of their levels of COVID-19 cases. The list will be reviewed every two weeks.



Travelers must also have proof of travel insurance to cover a COVID-19 test and quarantine costs, should they have symptoms during their visit.



The trickle of travelers brought a resumption of business to the normally busy Johannesburg airport. Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, came to the airport to see the return to travel and said the government is satisfied that all COVID-19 protocols are being observed.



“It was quite overwhelming to see that all the passengers who arrived had no difficulties with understanding what is expected from them to produce,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.



Chris Nyamkondiwa, who works in Zambia, said he was happy to return to his home in South Africa to see his family for the first time since the lockdown began.



“My family is here, and I work for a mine, so I have not seen them in the past seven months. It has been difficult trying to come back home,”... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South Africa reopens to international flights after COVID-19 lockdown



The first international flight arrived in Cape Town as South Africa opened its borders to international travel for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown started on March 27. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 2 hours ago Domestic flights resume operations in Nepal amid pandemic



Domestic flights resumed operations in Nepal from September 21 after 7-month halt. Domestic Terminal of Tribhuvan International Airport wore the "new-normal" look with sanitizer stands and marked.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago Plane converted to coffee shop lets customers experience flying during coronavirus pandemic



Footage shows an old plane that has been converted into a cafe in Thailand - allowing customers to experience flying during the coronavirus pandemic. The Airbus 300 was once used for commercial.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources South Africa reopens to international flights amid virus South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the...

Newsday 2 hours ago





Tweets about this

