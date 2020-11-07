US election: Joe Biden's dog makes history as first rescue dog in White House
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden's victory in the US election today means the Biden family will be moving into the White House in January 2021 - and that includes the family's two dogs, Champ and Major.The last four years were the first time in US history...
