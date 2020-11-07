Global  
 

US election: Joe Biden's dog makes history as first rescue dog in White House

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
US election: Joe Biden's dog makes history as first rescue dog in White HouseJoe Biden's victory in the US election today means the Biden family will be moving into the White House in January 2021 - and that includes the family's two dogs, Champ and Major.The last four years were the first time in US history...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: People gather at the White House to listen to Biden's speech urging unity

People gather at the White House to listen to Biden's speech urging unity 02:06

 On Friday night (November 6), people gathered outside the White House at Black Lives Matter Plaza listening to Joe Biden’s speech. The crowd cheered at the conclusion of the speech urging unity.

