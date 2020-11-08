Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise Remembrance Day appearance
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan have had their own "personal" Remembrance Day at the Los Angeles national cemetery.The Sussexes were snapped laying wreaths at the scene, with Harry wearing his medals on his suit, reports the Daily Mail.And they...
Harry and Meghan have had their own "personal" Remembrance Day at the Los Angeles national cemetery.The Sussexes were snapped laying wreaths at the scene, with Harry wearing his medals on his suit, reports the Daily Mail.And they...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources