Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise Remembrance Day appearance

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise Remembrance Day appearanceHarry and Meghan have had their own "personal" Remembrance Day at the Los Angeles national cemetery.The Sussexes were snapped laying wreaths at the scene, with Harry wearing his medals on his suit, reports the Daily Mail.
News video: Prince Harry Is

Prince Harry Is "Deeply Saddened" by a Decision Made by the Royal Family 00:55

 While the family paid respect on Remembrance Day in England, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid flowers in Los Angeles.

