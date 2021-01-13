Emma Roberts has revealed the unique baby name she's chosen for her newborn son.The actress, 29, uploaded the first photo of her son on Instagram, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund late last year."Thank you 2020...Full Article
Emma Roberts reveals unusual baby name Rhodes
