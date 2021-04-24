A man has been arrested in the US after telling a stranger on a dating app he had stormed the Capitol on January 6.The man matched with a woman on Bumble and, in the app chat, told her he had been part of the group of people who...Full Article
US Capitol riot: Suspect arrested after Bumble dating app match turns him in
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
