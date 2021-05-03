Kevin Spacey accuser must reveal his identity, judge rules
A man accusing Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14 cannot proceed anonymously in court, a judge ruled Monday.Full Article
A New York judge has ruled a sexual assault lawsuit filed against disgraced actor Kevin Spacey cannot go forward if the plaintiff..
Actor Anthony Rapp joins the anonymous plaintiff C.D. accusing the actor of sexual battery in the 1980s
