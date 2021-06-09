A British columnist says she's been sacked over a "racist" tweet about Meghan and Harry's baby daughter Lilibet Diana.Telegraph writer Julie Burchill tweeted several "offensive" comments about the Sussexes' daughter's name after...Full Article
Columnist sacked over 'racist' tweet about Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Harry And Meghan Welcome Second Child
Watch VideoPrince Harry and Meghan may have stepped away from their royal duties, but family appeared to be top of mind in naming..
Newsy