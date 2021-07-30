US passport delays lead to long lines of would-be travelers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britt Johnson showed up around midnight to the West Los Angeles Federal Building, hoping to apply for a rushed passport when the office opened at 7 a.m.



Johnson, eager to visit a dying relative in Mexico, was in line with hundreds of would-be travelers midmorning Thursday when a security guard announced that walk-ins for passport applications would no longer be taken there.



The disappointment in the crowd has been felt across the U.S. at passport offices, which have been overwhelmed by people ready to travel again as COVID-19 restrictions gradually have lifted in recent months.



The pent-up demand for passports has swelled wait times to between 12 and 18 weeks, according to the State Department. That's caused many like Johnson to seek expedited appointments at understaffed passport offices. Those now take up to 12 weeks.



“It’s pretty urgent,” Johnson said of his travel plans. “It’s pretty important to me right now. So I’m gonna do my best to try to get this thing.”



Now, his only options for an in-person appointment are to try to schedule it online or by phone. Marvella Carson, who was hoping to attend a cousin’s wedding in Jamaica, said she's tried both, with no luck.



“You can’t get through. You can’t get on their website. You can’t get through on the phone,” Carson said, waiting outside the federal building in Los Angeles.



She's resigned herself to the fact that she's probably not going to make the wedding.



After more than a year of pandemic-related lockdowns, people are ready to travel again, but the State Department closed many of its offices last year in an effort to keep employees safe, creating an enormous backlog.



That’s because of ripple effects from the pandemic that caused extreme...