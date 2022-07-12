Prince Harry will address the United Nations in New York City next week.The Duke of Sussex will be joined by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on Monday, July 18 when he gives a speech as part of Nelson Mandela Day to an informal...Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to make special UN appearance in New York City
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Headed To New York City In Mid-July
OK! Magazine
On July 18, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance at a United Nations event being held in Nelson Mandela's honor.