Oil Prices Slide As U.S.-China Tensions Return

OilPrice.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The recent move by China to pass a national security law in Hong Kong has reignited tensions between Washington and Beijing. Those tensions are now threatening over $52 billion in energy sales and have brought an end to the oil price rally.For investors looking to take advantage of today's historically volatile oil markets, make sure you reserve your place at tonight's live lecture on buying oil stocks. There are limited spots available at this free event so sign up now to ensure you don't miss out!Friday, May 29th, 2020 Oil prices have held onto…
Related news from verified sources

Oil prices drop as China-U.S. tensions grow, Beijing fails to set economic growth target

Oil prices fell on Friday as tensions rose between the U.S. and China and as Beijing failed to set target for economic growth this year, stoking concern that the...
Reuters

Oil falls as US-China tensions take toll

Oil falls as US-China tensions take tollOil prices eased on Monday on concerns over rising tensions between the United States and China over Beijing's plans to impose security laws on Hong Kong and the...
WorldNews


