Zoom Shares Soar on Earnings: Should You Buy Stock Now?



The market is still considering the surging demand for software products like Zoom's. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:14 Published 5 hours ago

Pops and Flops: American Airlines, GAP, and Zoom Stock



Shares for American Airlines are up after details of the airline's sanitation plan, involving a new surface cleaner that reportedly kills coronavirus, was released. GAP shares are popping on news that.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 07:09 Published 1 week ago