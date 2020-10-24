Is Gold a buy or sell in November? Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 1 minute ago )

The price of gold has finished the week above the $1900 level and if the price jumps above $1950 that would be a confirmation of the “bullish” trend. Concerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. Fundamental analysis: Fiscal stimulus package may still be possible before the November 3 election Gold advanced for the week as investors hope that a fiscal stimulus package may still be possible before the November 3 election. The price of this precious metal is currently above the $1900 level and sentiment for gold remains bullish over the long-run. The price of gold has finished the week above the $1900 level and if the price jumps above $1950 that would be a confirmation of the “bullish” trend. Concerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. Fundamental analysis: Fiscal stimulus package may still be possible before the November 3 election Gold advanced for the week as investors hope that a fiscal stimulus package may still be possible before the November 3 election. The price of this precious metal is currently above the $1900 level and sentiment for gold remains bullish over the long-run. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Is Silver a buy or sell right now? Similar to other precious metals, silver performance was outstanding this year. Silver prices has surged 38.3% year-to-date compared to gold’s 25.7%....

Invezz 1 week ago





Tweets about this

