Is Gold a buy or sell in November?

Saturday, 24 October 2020 () The price of gold has finished the week above the $1900 level and if the price jumps above $1950 that would be a confirmation of the “bullish” trend. Concerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. Fundamental analysis: Fiscal stimulus package may still be possible before the November 3 election Gold advanced for the week as investors hope that a fiscal stimulus package may still be possible before the November 3 election. The price of this precious metal is currently above the $1900 level and sentiment for gold remains bullish over the long-run.