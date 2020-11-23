AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine has an efficacy of 70% on average
Monday, 23 November 2020 () In an announcement on Monday, AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) said that interim results from its late-stage clinical trials suggest that its candidate COVID-19 vaccine is effective in 70% of the patients on average. The news came only weeks after Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna reported nearly 95% efficacy for their respective Coronavirus vaccines, as per the preliminary results. AstraZeneca shares slipped roughly 2% on market open on Monday. Including the price action, the Swedish-British multinational is now exchanging hands at £81.82 per share. In comparison, it had a per-share price of £62.21 in March, when the impact of the COVID-19 crisis was
U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease. Story: https://bit.ly/397Xva7