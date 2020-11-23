Global  
 

AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine has an efficacy of 70% on average

Invezz Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine has an efficacy of 70% on averageIn an announcement on Monday, AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) said that interim results from its late-stage clinical trials suggest that its candidate COVID-19 vaccine is effective in 70% of the patients on average. The news came only weeks after Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna reported nearly 95% efficacy for their respective Coronavirus vaccines, as per the preliminary results. AstraZeneca shares slipped roughly 2% on market open on Monday. Including the price action, the Swedish-British multinational is now exchanging hands at £81.82 per share. In comparison, it had a per-share price of £62.21 in March, when the impact of the COVID-19 crisis was
 U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease. Story: https://bit.ly/397Xva7

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year. The vaccine, developed by the..

Pfizer and BioNTech's, COVID-19 Vaccine to Be , Submitted for Emergency Authorization. The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2. It is the first coronavirus vaccine to be..

The average American would pay over $300 to live one normal COVID-19 free day, according to new research. One in four surveyed would spend $500 or more just to live a pre-pandemic day again. It's no..

Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine trial shows up to 90 percent effectiveness Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca has an average efficacy of 70.4 percent,...
 Though the late stage trial results showed an efficacy of 70% on average, up to 90% of people can be prevented from getting the coronavirus if a lower dose is...
Oxford Covid Vaccine Trials Indicate It Is Safe, Produces Robust Immune Response Among Older Adults The study of 560 healthy adults, including 240 over the age of 70-years-old, found the vaccine to be safe and produced a similar immune response among people...
