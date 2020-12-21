GBP/USD crashes 1.20% amid Brexit and new covid strain woes
Monday, 21 December 2020 () The GBP/USD crashed by more than 1.20% in early trading as forex investors reacted to the new lockdowns in the UK and the lack of any meaningful progress on Brexit. The pair is trading at 1.3352, which is substantially lower than last week’s high of 1.3625. The UK faces new lockdown The sterling is falling as traders react to the latest Covid news from the UK. This is after the government announced that England would move to tier-4 lockdown as the number of Covid cases continued to rise. Yesterday, the country confirmed more than 27,000 cases, bringing the total number
[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country battles a new more infectious strain of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.