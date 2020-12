GBP/USD crashes 1.20% amid Brexit and new covid strain woes

Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The GBP/USD crashed by more than 1.20% in early trading as forex investors reacted to the new lockdowns in the UK and the lack of any meaningful progress on Brexit. The pair is trading at 1.3352, which is substantially lower than last week’s high of 1.3625. The UK faces new lockdown The sterling is falling as traders react to the latest Covid news from the UK. This is after the government announced that England would move to tier-4 lockdown as the number of Covid cases continued to rise. Yesterday, the country confirmed more than 27,000 cases, bringing the total number