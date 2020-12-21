Global  
 

GBP/USD crashes 1.20% amid Brexit and new covid strain woes

Invezz Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
GBP/USD crashes 1.20% amid Brexit and new covid strain woesThe GBP/USD crashed by more than 1.20% in early trading as forex investors reacted to the new lockdowns in the UK and the lack of any meaningful progress on Brexit. The pair is trading at 1.3352, which is substantially lower than last week’s high of 1.3625. The UK faces new lockdown The sterling is falling as traders react to the latest Covid news from the UK. This is after the government announced that England would move to tier-4 lockdown as the number of Covid cases continued to rise.  Yesterday, the country confirmed more than 27,000 cases, bringing the total number
News video: UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs 01:54

 [NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country battles a new more infectious strain of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London [Video]

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:42Published
What is the new Covid variant? [Video]

What is the new Covid variant?

There have been many mutations in the virus since it emerged in 2019. Here isa look at all the key questions behind the UK's latest strain of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:19Published
UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain [Video]

UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

