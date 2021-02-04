Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced yet another price surge as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, posted a tweet praising the cryptocurrency. Should you buy DOGE right now, wait a bit, or skip on it entirely? Fundamental analysis: just another Dogecoin hype pump (and dump) Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin had quite a wild price movement […]Full Article
Elon Musk causes another Dogecoin pump: Should you buy DOGE?
