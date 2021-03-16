U.S. Solar Industry Books Record Growth Amid Pandemic

The U.S. solar industry recorded record growth last year despite the pandemic, with 19.2 GW in new capacity added, for a 43-percent increase over 2019, according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association. Residential deployments rose 11 percent on 2019, the report noted, while non-residential deployment declined by 4 percent, both affected by the pandemic. Utility-scale installations accounted for the bulk of new solar additions, however, with a total of almost 14 GW. “After a slowdown in Q2 due to the…

