Rockets Target U.S. Troops As Iraqi Militia Leader Vows Revenge

As rockets hit an Iraqi airbase housing U.S. personnel, the leader of an Iran-affiliated Iraqi militia has vowed to take revenge on the United States for the killing of four militiamen last month in an airstrike along the border between Iraq and Syria The Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq was hit with at least three rockets late Monday, presumably targeting U.S. forces stationed there, but causing no casualties, Reuters reports. The attacks coincided with a threat issued in an exclusive interview for the Associated Press, by a pro-Iranian Iraqi…