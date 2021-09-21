Evergrande’s (HKG: 3333) first test for its debt issue will happen this week as investors will be keen to see if the beleaguered property will pay or defaults its bond interest. According to S&P Global Rating, the Chinese company is expected to pay $83 million in bond interest on Thursday. Evergrande expected to pay interest […]Full Article
Chinese developer, Evergrande, could default $83 million interest payment
