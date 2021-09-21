Shell Gulf Platform To Remain Shut Until Year-End After Ida Damage

An offshore platform operated by Shell will remain shuttered until the end of the year following damage sustained from Hurricane Ida, the Anglo-Dutch major has said. The platform had suffered significant structural damage from the hurricane, Shell also said, adding that another platform that got damaged by the hurricane will be back in operation by the end of the year. Hurricane Ida recently became the most devastating hurricane to have damaged oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico. At landfall, more than 95 percent of oil production was…