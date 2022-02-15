Asian Shares Mostly Lower Amid Tensions Over Ukraine
Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday as a cautious undertone prevailed against the backdrop of a hawkish Fed, rising oil prices and Russia-Ukraine tensions.Full Article
Indian shares opened a tad lower on Friday, tracking weak global markets amid mounting tensions between Russia and the west over..
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of..