MoH: 454 new coronavirus infection cases in Kuwait, 7 deaths

MENAFN.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health announced, Sunday, 454 new infections of the coronavirus (COVID-...
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195 [Video]

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Many States See Increase In Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Many States See Increase In Coronavirus Cases

While New York's coronavirus numbers are going down, 14 other states are seeing around a 25% increase in new cases; Janet Shamlian reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published
Coronavirus Cases Continue To Decline In New York [Video]

Coronavirus Cases Continue To Decline In New York

There's more positive news on the coronavirus pandemic in New York as numbers continue to go down statewide.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published

MoH: 717 new coronavirus infection cases in Kuwait, 10 deaths

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health announced, Sunday, 717 new infections of the coronavirus (COVI...
MENAFN.com

MoH: 630 new coronavirus infection cases in Kuwait, 4 deaths

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health announced, Tuesday, 630 new infections with the coronavirus (COVI...
MENAFN.com

MoH: 609 new coronavirus infection cases in Kuwait, 4 deaths

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 11 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 609 new infections with the coronavirus (C...
MENAFN.com


