MoH: 454 new coronavirus infection cases in Kuwait, 7 deaths

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195



India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 5 hours ago

Many States See Increase In Coronavirus Cases



While New York's coronavirus numbers are going down, 14 other states are seeing around a 25% increase in new cases; Janet Shamlian reports for CBS2. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:47 Published 9 hours ago