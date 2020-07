Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States



(CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections... Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 1 hour ago

'We Are Heading A Million Miles An Hour In The Wrong Direction,' Health Expert Dr. Aileen Marty On Florida's COVID-19 Surge



"Right now, we are heading a million miles an hour in the wrong direction," said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist at Florida International University. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:30 Published 2 hours ago