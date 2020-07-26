Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kuwait- Luxembourg reports 83 new coronavirus cases

MENAFN.com Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 26 (KUNA) -- Up to 83 new coronavirus cases were reported in Luxembourg in the last 24 hours , acc...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Coronavirus in Nevada | July 29

Coronavirus in Nevada | July 29 00:18

 Nevada has reported 20 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. In total, 759 people have died in our state.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Murphy Puts New Jersey On Notice, Warns Residents To Heed Coronavirus Guidelines As Cases Spike; 'The Alarms Are Going Off' [Video]

Gov. Murphy Puts New Jersey On Notice, Warns Residents To Heed Coronavirus Guidelines As Cases Spike; 'The Alarms Are Going Off'

Gov. Phil Murphy warned Friday that he may pause or reverse New Jersey's reopening as coronavirus cases continue to climb. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Coronavirus in Nevada | July 31 [Video]

Coronavirus in Nevada | July 31

More than 800 Nevadans have no died from the coronavirus. 29 new deaths were reported today according to the state health department.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published
Gov Baker: Massachusetts May Reduce Limits On Gathering Size If Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise [Video]

Gov Baker: Massachusetts May Reduce Limits On Gathering Size If Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise

Gov. Charlie Baker is concerned about new clusters of coronavirus cases in the state.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Kuwait- Luxembourg reports 49 new coronavirus cases

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 27 (KUNA) -- Forty-nine new coronavirus cases were reported in Luxembourg, according to the latest...
MENAFN.com

Kuwait- US records 56,336 new coronavirus cases, Brazil at 23,284 cases

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 28 (KUNA) -- The US recorded over 56,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, whereas Brazil ...
MENAFN.com

Kuwait- US records over 68,663 new coronavirus cases, Brazil with 59,961

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 24 (KUNA) -- The US recorded over 68,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours whereas Brazil r...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this