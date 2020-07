What is Eid al-Adha? Everything you need to know about Islam's festival of sacrifices Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The final days of hajj coincide with Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice, celebrated by Muslims around the world to commemorate Ibrahim's test of faith. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this