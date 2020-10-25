Qatar Sunday records 205 new Covid-19 cases, one death, 231 recoveries

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccines to be ready soon.
According to CNN, Azar said he anticipates "one or two safe and effective" vaccines by the end of the year.
At least two of the six vaccines being evaluated by Pfizer and Moderna...
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, some hope as it logs 50,129 new infections in 24 hours taking the total tally to 78,64,811. 578 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total..