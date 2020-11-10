Saeb Erekat, top Palestinian peace negotiator, dies at 65 after contracting COVID Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat was in charge of all negotiations with Israel since the Oslo Accords. He was close to both Arafat and Abbas, and considered one of the main voices of the Palestinians on the world stage 👓 View full article

