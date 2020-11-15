Global  
 

GOP leaders in 4 states quash dubious Trump bid on electors

Haaretz Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors
News video: John Bolton Is Fed Up With GOP Leaders Propping Up Trump's 'Baseless' Claim Of Voter Fraud

John Bolton Is Fed Up With GOP Leaders Propping Up Trump's 'Baseless' Claim Of Voter Fraud

 Former White House advisor John Bolton has had it with President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Bolton asked GOP leaders to go against Trump's assertion that the winner of the 2020 election has not yet been decided. Sunday, Bolton said in an...

