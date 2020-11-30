Moderna seeks EU, US emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
It also reported a 100% success rate in preventing severe cases. The filing sets Moderna's product up to be the second vaccine likely to receive U.S. emergency use authorization this year.
It also reported a 100% success rate in preventing severe cases. The filing sets Moderna's product up to be the second vaccine likely to receive U.S. emergency use authorization this year.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources