Moderna seeks EU, US emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Jerusalem Post Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Moderna seeks EU, US emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine candidateIt also reported a 100% success rate in preventing severe cases. The filing sets Moderna's product up to be the second vaccine likely to receive U.S. emergency use authorization this year.
News video: Cambridge-based Moderna seeks emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

Cambridge-based Moderna seeks emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine 00:23

 Moderna is asking U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Cambridge-based company said Monday.

