Police say warning blared from vehicle before Nashville explosion

Haaretz Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Authorities believe the blast, which injured three, was intentional, and police say officers encountered an RV blaring a recording saying a bomb would detonate and calling for those around to evacuate
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Metro police say vehicle explosion downtown Nashville was 'intentional'

Metro police say vehicle explosion downtown Nashville was 'intentional' 02:16

 The explosion is under investigation by Metro police and federal authorities.

