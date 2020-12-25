Police say warning blared from vehicle before Nashville explosion
Friday, 25 December 2020 () Authorities believe the blast, which injured three, was intentional, and police say officers encountered an RV blaring a recording saying a bomb would detonate and calling for those around to evacuate
