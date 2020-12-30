Global  
 

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crashIran’s Revolutionary Guards said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after take off, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high
