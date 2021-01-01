Republicans override Trump veto for first time in his presidency, 20 days before his term endsFull Article
U.S. Senate overrides Trump veto of major defense bill
Trump vetoes Calif. fishing bill over seafood trade deficit
SeattlePI.com
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump vetoed a bill Friday that would have gradually ended the use of large-mesh drift..
President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four..