“Turkey’s sudden and unwarranted withdrawal from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence... is deeply disappointing."Full Article
Turkey withdrawal from violence-on-women pact 'disappointing,' Biden says
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden Condemns Turkish Withdrawal from Treaty Aimed at Protecting Women
Turkey’s Erdogan said decade-old pact undermined conservative Turkish values
VOA News
Tayyip Erdogan withdraws Turkey from international pact designed to protect women
No reason was provided for the withdrawal, but officials in Erdogan’s ruling AK Party had said that last year the government was..
Zee News