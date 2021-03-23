Ten killed in Colorado supermarket shooting, including police officer
The bloodshed comes less than a week after gun violence left eight people dead, including six Asian women, at three day spas in and around AtlantaFull Article
A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed at least 10 people Monday, including a police officer and a suspect was in custody...
Ten people, including a police officer, are dead after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Listen to witnesses..