Prince Hamzeh asked to 'cease activities exploited to target Jordan's security' � army

AMMAN – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti denied reports that HRH Prince Hamzeh had been arrested but said the prince was asked to 'cease all activities or movements exploited to target Jordan's security and stability' as part of comprehensive investigations conducted by security authorities.He said Sharif Hassan Bin Zeid and former minister Bassem Awadallah, and others, were arrested as part of it.The army chief added that investigations are ongoing and that results will be revealed in 'a transparent and clear manner', the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.The procedures that have been taken are in line with the law and came after thorough investigations.He stressed that 'no one is above the law and that Jordan's stability and security are above all considerations'.