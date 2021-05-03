Kuwait extends second dose of COVID-19 vaccines over delayed exports

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Health will delay appointments for a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to up to six weeks after the first dose, whereas three weeks remain between two doses for those over 60 and people with underlying conditions.This is due to the global competition to obtain ample amounts of vaccines, which will apply to everyone who will receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting today, MoH said in a press statement Monday.The second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was also extended within a period of three to four months after the first dose due to delays in the export of vaccines by manufacturers, it pointed out.The extension of the period between the two doses for the vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca falls within the period licensed by manufacturers to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccination within the approved protocols for the COVID-19 vaccine that is applied in several countries worldwide such as the UK, Canada, France and Spain, MoH said.All the scheduled appointments for the first dose and the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines will be sent to each person through a text message specifying the day, time and place of vaccination, it explained. (end) mrf.amh.lr MENAFN03052021000071011013ID1102018895