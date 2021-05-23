Authorities refer over 950 for violating Covid-19 precautionary measure

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The designated authorities referred 961 people to the prosecution for non-compliance with the preventive and precautionary measures in place in the country to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Among them, 510 people were referred to the prosecution for not wearing masks in places where they are mandatory, 260 did not adhere to the safe distance, 180 people for violating the decision to prevent gathering in parks and the corniche, nine for not installing the EHTERAZ app on their mobile phones, and one each for violating home quarantine requirements and for violating the maximum number of passengers allowed in a vehicle. Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed Salih Dawood was referred to prosecution for violating the requirements of home quarantine, which he committed to following, which he is legally accountable for, in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country. The measures are in line with the Cabinet decision and Decree Law No. 17 of 1990 on infectious diseases, and the precautionary measures in force in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19. The designated authorities called on the public to adhere to the precautionary measures in place to ensure their safety and the safety of othersMENAFN23052021000063011010ID1102117656