Authorities refer 656 to prosecution for violating Covid-19 precautionary measures

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The designated authorities referred 656 people to the prosecution for non-compliance with the preventive and precautionary measures in place in the country to limit the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19). Among them, 418 people were referred to the prosecution for not wearing masks in places where they are mandatory, 66 did not adhere to the safe distance, 159 people for violating the decision to prevent gathering in parks and the Corniche, and five for not installing the Ehteraz app on their mobile phones. The Ministry officials also referred two violators for not adhering to home quarantine. All these violators were referred to the Public Prosecution. Till now the ministry has referred thousands of people to the Public Prosecution for violating the Covid-19 precautionary measures in the country. The measure is in line with cabinet decision based on Law No. 17 of 1990 regarding infectious diseases, the competent authorities referred several people to the Prosecution for violating Covid-19 preventive and precautionary measures in force. The designated authorities called on the public to adhere to the precautionary and preventive decisions in force to protect them and others from the spread of the Coronavirus in society.